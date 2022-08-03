ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, PA

Teen uses trampoline to rescue neighbors trapped in fire: ‘My mind was in panic’

By Chris Williams
fox29.com
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania teen hero saves neighbors from raging house fire by pulling trampoline across lawn so that they could jump out of their second-story windows

(DailyMail) A Pennsylvania teen sprung into action to save several apartment residents after a fire broke out at a complex early Monday morning. Falon O’Regan, 17, was about to go to bed in the four-unit building located at the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville when he saw the flames coming from the front porch of the complex.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA
