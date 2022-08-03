Teen uses trampoline to rescue neighbors trapped in fire: ‘My mind was in panic’

Read on www.fox29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Related
98online.com
Pennsylvania teen hero saves neighbors from raging house fire by pulling trampoline across lawn so that they could jump out of their second-story windows
(DailyMail) A Pennsylvania teen sprung into action to save several apartment residents after a fire broke out at a complex early Monday morning. Falon O’Regan, 17, was about to go to bed in the four-unit building located at the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville when he saw the flames coming from the front porch of the complex.
CBS News
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two officers injured during incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers issued police, fire and EMS personnel to the intersection of 11th Street and East Carson Street for reports of a man who was acting violently and making threats.
wtae.com
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. Then he leaves without inspection. Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
Man in critical condition after being shot in head in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the head in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Freemont Street and Versailles Avenue at around 11:06 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man...
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: One dead after being hit by vehicle in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Somerset County, state police say. State police say the victim was hit along Route 281 Thursday morning. The area of Tayman Avenue was closed between Neilan and Harrison Avenue for a portion of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway
Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. man charged with threatening wife with gun
A Cranberry Township man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his wife with a gun in their home. Scott Alvin Luster, 62, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats and summary harassment following the July 31 incident. Township police said Luster appeared...
WJAC TV
'Closed for now, not forever:' Baker's Loaf owner speaks out after basement fire
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of smelling like fresh bread and baked goods at the Baker's Loaf, now it smells like smoke. "I was devastated. It was just heartbreaking," said their owner, Maigin Boring. A fire broke out in the basement Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, Johnstown fire officials tell...
Youngwood animal rescue says pandemic pets are being returned
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The rush to get a pet during the pandemic is now resulting in a lot of animals once headed to new homes now being returned, or worse, abandoned. The pandemic pet abandonment problem can be best summed up in this phrase: the animals' owners have a lot of love for their pets, just no time or money to take care of them. If you are looking for a new dog or cat, Heal Animal Rescue in Youngwood is the place to be. In fact, when it comes to selection, it's never been a better time to...
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
Comments / 0