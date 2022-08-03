Marvel's Ironheart Adds Drag Race Winner Shea Couleé to Cast

Prey is now streaming on Hulu, and it's been the hottest topic among movie fans this weekend. At the time of this writing, the newest Predator movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. There have been many tweets praising the movie's star, Amber Midthunder (Naru), but she's not the only one getting love from fans. Another standout of the cast is Coco the dog who plays Sarii, Naru's loyal companion. Many people have taken to social media to express their love for Sarii who is a very, very good girl. Before checking out some of the tweets about Sarii, here's what Minthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg had to say about working with Coco...

