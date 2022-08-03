Marvel's Ironheart Adds Drag Race Winner Shea Couleé to Cast

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
ComicBook
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
ComicBook
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Explains Why She Loves Mark Ruffalo's Instagram
Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, hit Hulu yesterday and it's getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but it's been a big trending topic on social media this weekend. Fans are praising the film's lead Amber Midthunder who is best known for playing Kerry Loudermilk on Legion and Rosa Ortecho on Roswell, New Mexico. Recently, Midthunder had a chat with InStyle and talked about her love for Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. The interview caught the attention of the Marvel star, and the two actors exchanged kind words on Twitter.
ComicBook
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
ComicBook
Paramount+ Releases First Episode of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head For Free on YouTube
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is coming to Paramount+ today, and to celebrate, the streamer has released the first episode, free and complete, to their YouTube channel. The new series offers an only-slightly-modernized take on the rude, crude, incredibly dumb slackers that became a global pop culture phenomenon on MTV in the 1990s, and in addition to its U.S. debut today, it will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. The service also hosts the 1996 feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series.
ComicBook
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
ComicBook
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
ComicBook
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
ComicBook
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
ComicBook
Prey Fans Are Loving the Film's Dog
Prey is now streaming on Hulu, and it's been the hottest topic among movie fans this weekend. At the time of this writing, the newest Predator movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. There have been many tweets praising the movie's star, Amber Midthunder (Naru), but she's not the only one getting love from fans. Another standout of the cast is Coco the dog who plays Sarii, Naru's loyal companion. Many people have taken to social media to express their love for Sarii who is a very, very good girl. Before checking out some of the tweets about Sarii, here's what Minthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg had to say about working with Coco...
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
ComicBook
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
