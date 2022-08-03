Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Related
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss
The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
Tight end O.J. Howard played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on awkward Jimmy Garoppolo situation with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers as the team look to trade him in the coming days. However, his presence in training camp–throwing but not practicing with the rest of the team–has created what many fans deem as an awkward situation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, nonetheless,...
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s return to practice marred by Mike Evans injury
Friday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some great news. Chris Godwin returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL eight months ago. Of course, you have to take the good with the bad. Unfortunately, as Godwin returns, fellow Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans left the practice field with an apparent leg injury.
NBC Sports
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
NBC Sports
Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
Golf Digest
Hunter Renfrow gets roasted by new teammate Davante Adams for ordering the smallest Uber ever
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the type of human that needs some leg room, be it on a plane or, say, an Uber. Considering he's due to make $140 million over the next five years from the Raiders, Adams is always smashing XL when it comes to ordering Ubers, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice
According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
Yardbarker
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
Monday, an undrafted rookie from Auburn, had a strong start to training camp. In four years at Auburn, Monday amassed five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, and scored three defensive touchdowns. Monday's move to injured reserve creates roster space for veteran LB Kiko Alonso, who...
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NBC Sports
Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury
The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
Miami Dolphins first week training camp recap and players who impressed
The Miami Dolphins have now been in camp for a full week. Fins fans are finally seeing what this team can become this upcoming season. Trill Williams, an undrafted cornerback from Syracuse, has made himself seem like a strong candidate to win the fourth cornerback spot. He already has two...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Comments / 0