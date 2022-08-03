ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
NBC Sports

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident

SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Acl#Mercury News
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch

The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury

The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy