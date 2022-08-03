According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO