1 killed in shooting aboard Muni bus in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco police are investigating following a deadly shooting aboard a Muni bus in the city's Bayshore Heights neighborhood on Wednesday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Two people were shot.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and died at a nearby hospital, police said. The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, a block from the Cow Palace.

"We don't have that information yet," San Francisco Police Spokesperson Kathryn Winters told KCBS Radio's Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart.

The other victim is expected to survive, she added.

No arrests have been made. Investigators remain at the scene.

When reached for comment, SFMTA Spokesperson Erica Kato told KCBS Radio: "We do everything we can to prevent the likelihood of a crime taking place. But when a crime is committed, we work closely with the police department to enable them to catch and prosecute perpetrators."

Kato also pointed to the agency's hiring of 20 new "Transit Ambassadors," trained to "to assist customers, defuse and deter conflicts, prevent acts of vandalism and assist bus operators," adding that 20 more will be hired soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram