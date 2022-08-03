ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Video of MPD officer helping elderly woman goes viral: 'It was definitely a sweet moment'

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
A video of a Murfreesboro Police officer helping take an elderly lady to her hair appointment has gone viral.

An Instagram user posted a Reel of Murfreesboro Police Field Training Officer Lance Hofmeister escorting 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode into the salon at Paul Mitchell: The School at Stones River Town Centre on the chilly morning of April 29.

The post garnered over 160,000 views before gaining national media attention, which has caught the attention of millions.

Hofmeister, who has been at MPD for nearly seven years, said the sight was definitely unusual. But it's his job to "find things that are out of the ordinary."

“We see stuff and we get out and investigate what’s going on," Hofmeister told The Daily News Journal Wednesday.

But an elderly woman hoofing it with a walker down Old Fort Parkway was a first and he stopped to check on her.

“I just don’t see senior citizens walking down extremely busy roads,” said Hofmeister, who was concerned the elderly woman had wandered away or was lost. “I’ve seen so many accidents on that road. There’s a shoulder but no sidewalk.”

Goode chose the beauty school because of its deeply discounted rates. She took a WeGo Public Transit bus to get to Murfreesboro, but the drop-off location at Old Fort Park is more than a mile away from the Paul Mitchell school.

The Nashville woman had already walked a few hundred yards before Hofmeister saw her. After he discovered she was OK, he offered her a ride to her appointment and she accepted.

Hofmeister can be heard joking with her on his car’s video footage. “You do have to sit in the back but I won’t handcuff you, OK?” She quickly came back with a witty response. “I’ve never been handcuffed. First time for everything.”

Hofmeister said she entertained him with a couple of stories on their ride to the appointment. He walked her inside and that's what the Instagram user caught on video.

“It was definitely a sweet moment and I’ll always remember it,” Hofmeister said.

Recently Hofmeister reconnected with his elderly passenger and the two have been talking and texting with each other and

“She’s so savvy. She told me she was in (technology) before she retired. So she Zooms, she FaceTimes,” Hofmeister said. “You’d be surprised how spunky she is. She’s super funny. She’s witty. She keeps up with my banter.”

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

