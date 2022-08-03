Chicago police bust more phone thieves who worked Lolla crowds

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police have arrested three more people on charges they stole mobile phones from people attending Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park.

Investigators say after someone in the crowd showed police officers a video of two people stealing phones from distracted people in the audience on Sunday, officers tracked down three people and recovered 18 stolen phones.

Prosecutors have charged Edison Montana of Cicero, as well as two people from New York City, with felony theft.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern says the thefts were part of a highly organized operation. But police had undercover officers in the crowd, among other resources.

Earlier, police said four people from out-of-state were tracked down and arrested for stealing about a dozen phones at Lollapalooza on Friday.

Chicago police say last year they recovered 120 phones stolen at Lollapalooza and arrested seven people, all from other states.