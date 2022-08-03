Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended

Read on www.sent-trib.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
Ohio Man Posing As Funeral Home Director Found Guilty Of Multiple Felonies
He was indicted on 37 chargers and found guilty on 31.
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Father of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole
Morenci, MI – The father of the missing Skelton brothers has been denied parole. John Skelton (pictured below) was up for a parole hearing this week, and the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board denied it. They gave him a 12-month continuance. Public Information Officer for the MDOC, Chris Gautz, told WLEN News in an email Friday morning that Skelton was given a 12-month continuance, which is the longest denial he can be given under state law.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
Third defendant pleads in J’s bar fight case
LIMA — The third of three young Lima residents charged in a fight outside a local pub earlier this year that left a local man seriously injured entered a plea of guilty on Thursday to a charge of felonious assault. Donovan Denson, 21, faces a possible prison term of...
Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police released the identity of the man shot and killed at an East Toledo apartment complex early Friday morning. Toledo Police said Daevon Higgs, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m.
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson
SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
