Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, Walton, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Richwood, Big Bone Lick, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Hueys Corners, Beaverlick, Hebron and Belleview. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 76 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 172 and 183. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walworth, northern Rock, southeastern Dane and southern Jefferson Counties through 145 AM CDT At 103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whitewater to near Footville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Janesville, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Palmyra, Brooklyn, Footville, Lake Koshkonong, Lake Ripley, Richmond, Fulton, La Grange, Albion, Hebron, Magnolia, Rockdale and Busseyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PIMA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jo Daviess, northwestern Carroll, northern Stephenson, northeastern Jackson and east central Dubuque Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Monroe to near Apple River to near St. Donatus. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Lena, Stockton, East Dubuque, Warren, Hanover, Elizabeth, Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine, Dakota, Scales Mound, Apple River, Winslow, Rock City, Menominee, Council Hill, Nora and Schapville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lafayette, eastern Green Lake, western Fond du Lac, northern Green, eastern Columbia, Dane and western Dodge Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lake Poygan to Wautoma to near Pardeeville to 6 miles southeast of Sauk City to 6 miles north of Darlington to 7 miles northeast of Balltown. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Stoughton, Waunakee, Waupun, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Ripon, Monona, Windsor, Berlin, Columbus, Marshall, Darlington, Deforest and Cottage Grove. People attending The Crossfit Games in Madison should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso; Teller FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms with heavy rain have weakened. However, the risk for flash flooding continues from the earlier storms. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola, Chipita Park and Cascade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 145 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of east Tennessee, including the following area, Polk. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures expected Tuesday afternoon.
Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THROUGH SUNDAY .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will develop Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Thermal low pressure will settle between the Oregon Coast Range/southwest Washington Willapa Hills and the Cascade foothills overnight and then shift to the Cascades Sunday afternoon. This will enhance instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent Sunday afternoon through the evening, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Brown, Outagamie and Shawano. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in most areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected, with heavier amounts in southern Brown county. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Appleton, Bay Shore Park, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Pulaski, Denmark, Black Creek, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez, Suamico and Greenville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW THROUGH SUNDAY .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will develop Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Thermal low pressure will settle between the Oregon Coast Range/southwest Washington Willapa Hills and the Cascade foothills overnight and then shift to the Cascades Sunday afternoon. This will enhance instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent Sunday afternoon through the evening, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 23:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1119 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Florence Junction to San Tan Valley to near Olberg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 190. US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 219. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 139 and 161. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
