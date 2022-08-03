NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation

Read on yorknewstimes.com
iowa.media
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
York News-Times
Neighbor charged with 10 felonies in connection to four murders in small Nebraska town
The 42-year-old man suspected of killing four of his neighbors in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel has been charged with 10 felonies — including four counts of first-degree murder — for his alleged role in the crimes which rattled the town of less than 1,000 residents about 40 minutes west of Sioux City, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation. NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live...
Receipts helped identify Nebraska homicide suspect, court documents state
Receipts showing purchases for gas, gas cans, and other items helped officials identify the suspect in the homicide of four in Laurel, Nebraska.
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m. According to LPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical...
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
KETV.com
Inmate at Nebraska State Penitentiary dies
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Wednesday at the prison, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Daniel Holliday, 69, was serving a 30-35 year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
York News-Times
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for attacking stranger downtown
A five-time convicted felon who randomly attacked a 62-year-old man in downtown Lincoln last year has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. Gabriel A. Sterling, 36, told Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman at his sentencing Thursday that he didn't remember the incident. "But that still doesn't...
HuskerExtra.com
'I'm stress-free now': Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska
In a late development, one of the state’s best baseball prospects in the Class of 2022 is coming to Nebraska. Lincoln East left-hander Jalen Worthley announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. The decision ends a whirlwind few weeks in which he backed off a pledge to San Jose State and became acquainted with the hometown team.
KETV.com
Four people dead after fires at two separate homes in northeast Nebraska town, state patrol suspects foul play
LAUREL, Neb. — A total of four people were found dead Thursday in two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town, and authorities said fire was involved at both locations. Around 3 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an explosion at a residence in Laurel and fire teams found a person dead inside the home, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
York News-Times
Man accused of cocaine possession after dangerous driving on I-80 in York County
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with cocaine possession after allegedly driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Arraignment proceedings have been set for next week for Charles Vrana of Omaha. According to court documents, Vrana was initially arrested for fourth offense driving under the...
News Channel Nebraska
Officers investigating vandalism at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. LPD said officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism Wednesday morning. According to police, an employee arrived...
