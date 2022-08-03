ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Back In The Carton

Food is intrinsically personal, based on personal preferences, culture, socioeconomic backgrounds, ethical considerations, dietary sensitives, and much more. Everyone approaches food and cooking in different ways, some more quirky than others. One oddity that many abide by is returning cracked eggshells to the egg carton. Is this nutritionally sound? Is this an environmental choice? Is it safe?
How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Frozen P.F. Chang's Meals Recalled Over Misbranding

If you're grabbing frozen meals at the grocery store, you might have a surprise when opening frozen Beef & Broccoli from PF Chang's. Conagra Brands has recalled 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, it announced in a notice shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The Beef and Broccoli meals contain eggs but do not state that on the package. Moreover, it's not a Beef and Broccoli meal inside the bag.
