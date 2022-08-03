Affordable housing concerns prompt Juneau Assembly to take stock of short-term rental market

Contrary to popular belief, Juneau — not Anchorage — is the capital city of Alaska. Situated in southeast Alaska, this city is only accessible by boat or plane, making it one of the most unique capital cities in the world. Even though there are no roads leading to or from Juneau, it is still one of the most visited areas of Alaska, with more than 1 million travelers seeking adventure here.

