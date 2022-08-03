Affordable housing concerns prompt Juneau Assembly to take stock of short-term rental market

Read on www.ktoo.org
kinyradio.com
Tax abatement for new housing development comes before CBJ Finance Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau held an Assembly Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday night. One of the items discussed was expanding tax abatement for new housing development. In a memo to the committee from CBJ Finance Director Jeff Rogers, he related that a motion was...
kinyradio.com
Property assessment appeal accepted by Juneau Assembly, question of jurisdiction arise
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Amid the scores of appeals on assessments of commercial properties in Juneau, one appeal has moved in a different direction. The typical process has been owners appealing to the Board of Equalization, and then taking their appeals to Superior Court, as provided in state law. However,...
ktoo.org
What’s next for Juneau Compost?
Lisa Daugherty talks about how her business, Juneau Compost, continues to grow, yet is still a long ways from diverting all of the food waste that currently goes into the dump. She is currently working with the City and Borough of Juneau to expand her operations.
kinyradio.com
Hidden Falls Purse Seine Fishery Annoucement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Hidden Falls Terminal Harvest Area will be open to purse seining from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday, August 7th, and from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 11th. Hidden Falls Terminal Harvest Area will be open west of a line from North...
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Master Plan to be presented next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - As part of a process that began in 2021 to determine what improvements would benefit users of Montana Creek, a presentation will be held on August 10 to present the plan. The master plan process began last August with a community-wide survey and continued with stakeholder...
365traveler.com
14 THINGS TO DO IN JUNEAU ALASKA YOU CAN’T MISS
Contrary to popular belief, Juneau — not Anchorage — is the capital city of Alaska. Situated in southeast Alaska, this city is only accessible by boat or plane, making it one of the most unique capital cities in the world. Even though there are no roads leading to or from Juneau, it is still one of the most visited areas of Alaska, with more than 1 million travelers seeking adventure here.
kinyradio.com
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
ktoo.org
Kicked off their cruises, COVID-positive tourists are going home on Alaska flights and ferries
COVID-positive travelers say they were not allowed to board their cruise ship in Skagway this week. Instead, they say that Holland America helped them book travel on a state ferry and then an Alaska Airlines flight out of Juneau — the day after their positive tests. Diana and Larry...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau chef showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a chance to pit Alaska’s seafood against the rest of the nation, and Chef Amara Enciso, owner of Brava Food in Juneau, isn’t worried. “We’re showcasing Alaskan seafood and it’s the best in the world,” Enciso said. “So there’s really not much more to it.”
ktoo.org
Space-Time Colonialism: Alaska’s Indigenous and Asian Entanglements
Guests: Juliana Hu Pegues, author and assistant professor, Cornell University. Christy NaMee Eriksen, owner of Kindred Post. Kendra Herget, Kindred Post general manager. Juliana Hu Pegues was born in Taiwan but raised in Juneau, where stories about immigrants and Indigenous peoples fed a lifelong curiosity about the impacts of colonialism.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska
A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
kinyradio.com
NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
kinyradio.com
CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...
ktoo.org
Friday, August 5, 2022: Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.
As Ironman Alaska competitors from all over the country converge on Juneau, they’ll find local athletes ready to put their hometown advantage to the test. Members of the High Cadence Tri Team, lead by Jamie Bursell, will be on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon. From special diets to training regimes t0 juggling day jobs, they’ll talk about how they’ve prepared for Sunday’s triathlon, billed by race organizers as an epic swim-bike-run adventure.
kinyradio.com
Doctoral student in Alaska Native Studies wins Judson Brown scholarship
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute has chosen a Ph.D. student with a focus on Alaska Native sovereignty as the recipient of its 2021 Judson L. Brown Leadership Award. The honor was given to Tlingit scholar Breylan Náajeyistláa Martin, who holds a master’s degree from Brown University and is...
kinyradio.com
Update: Authorities investigating Tuesday morning fire involving 5 cars
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A fire involving five cars occurred Tuesday morning in the Juneau Valley, an investigation by Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Police is underway. On Tuesday morning at about 5 am, CCFR received a report of a vehicle fire on Alpine Street in the parking...
kinyradio.com
Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
