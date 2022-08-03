Women's basketball team kicks off Habitat for Humanity Women Build

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How One Program Gives New and Expecting Fathers the Tools They Need to Support Their Families

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Angelo Jackson, a 21-year-old living on North Teutonia Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive, is expecting his first child in September. He’s hoping to learn...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races

MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pet of the week: Marlin

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
SAUKVILLE, WI
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair

We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
FREE Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park

Sunday Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park August 7. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, will be hosting the next Sunday Family Fun Day at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event is FREE of charge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Nationwide school shootings lead to new response teams in Wisconsin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of school shootings and other critical school incidents, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is developing a first-of-its-kind response. It focuses on the emotional trauma suffered by students and staff in the aftermath. The DOJ's Office of School Safety is creating a dozen regional critical response teams to aid any school impacted by a critical incident, no matter if it’s a public, private or tribal school.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
MILWAUKEE, WI
How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week

Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Missing man last seen near Hillcrest Nursing Home

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing man who walked away from Hillcrest Nursing Home today, on Aug. 6. Police say Andrews was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts. Police say he is also...
WEST ALLIS, WI

