Women's basketball team kicks off Habitat for Humanity Women Build

Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
How One Program Gives New and Expecting Fathers the Tools They Need to Support Their Families
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Angelo Jackson, a 21-year-old living on North Teutonia Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive, is expecting his first child in September. He’s hoping to learn...
WISN
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races
MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
WISN
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
AdWeek
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
milwaukeemag.com
Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair
We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
communityjournal.net
FREE Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park
Sunday Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park August 7. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, will be hosting the next Sunday Family Fun Day at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event is FREE of charge.
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
WISN
Nationwide school shootings lead to new response teams in Wisconsin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of school shootings and other critical school incidents, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is developing a first-of-its-kind response. It focuses on the emotional trauma suffered by students and staff in the aftermath. The DOJ's Office of School Safety is creating a dozen regional critical response teams to aid any school impacted by a critical incident, no matter if it’s a public, private or tribal school.
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
15-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near 11th and Chambers
A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen is in the hospital with injuries after being shot near 11th and Chambers Friday afternoon, police said.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
milwaukeemag.com
How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week
Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
CBS 58
Missing man last seen near Hillcrest Nursing Home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing man who walked away from Hillcrest Nursing Home today, on Aug. 6. Police say Andrews was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts. Police say he is also...
