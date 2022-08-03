Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds

Read on www.ozarksfirst.com
ST. LOUIS – Another warm and humid start out there. Saturday we’ll have sunshine and hot temperatures with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indexes around 105. We could see a few isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon, mainly southeast of the metro into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. It’s expected to be mostly clear and warm/muggy again Saturday night with lows in the mid-70s. For Sunday, very similar. A touch hotter but also a touch less humid. Heat indexes are still around 105 with spotty afternoon storms possible.
The storm that passed over Springfield wreaked havoc around the eastern side of town. The storm was stationary, dropping 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall in about 30 minutes. Things will remain quiet overnight with the showers and storms fizzling out. Hot and humid weekend. Temperatures dip into the mid-70s...
After a wet and cloudy morning, things shaped up for a nice hot, muggy day across the Ozarks. Temperatures reached into the low 90s once the sun poked out from behind the clouds. Springfield received around an inch of rainfall overnight, and strong winds accompanied the storms early this morning.
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) It was a record setting night overnight in southeast Missouri in terms of rainfall. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He tells us what came together to bring us all this rain. Carney...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
