Thunderstorms bring rain, flash flooding to McKinney Fire; Yreka evacuation orders lifted

Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Containment rises to 30%
Containment on the McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County has risen to 30%, up from 10% during the prior few days, fire officials said at a community meeting on Friday evening. The wildfire is continuing to inch up in size, measuring 60,044 acres as of Saturday morning. A survey that's...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire destroys 87 homes; team continues to survey wildfire damage in Siskiyou County
A partial assessment of the damage caused by the McKinney Fire found California's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year has destroyed 87 homes and 45 other buildings. Four structures sustained minor damages, while 134 other structures were not damaged. The assessment on Friday was more than 50% complete, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka High School football preview: Meet the top 5 players, see the 2022 schedule
Thunder rumbled the stadium at Miner Field in Yreka on Tuesday. Yreka High School was holding practice for all football players on the freshmen-sophomore, junior varsity and varsity teams. They were in full pads. The air was smoky due to the McKinney Fire burning just a few miles west, and the sky was gray amid a steady downpour.
