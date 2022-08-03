Thunderstorms bring rain, flash flooding to McKinney Fire; Yreka evacuation orders lifted

A partial assessment of the damage caused by the McKinney Fire found California's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year has destroyed 87 homes and 45 other buildings. Four structures sustained minor damages, while 134 other structures were not damaged. The assessment on Friday was more than 50% complete, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO