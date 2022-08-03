Here’s what Games-watchers are saying about Utahns’ support for bringing the Olympics back

Read on www.deseret.com
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
News roundup: Brittney Griner trial, abortion on the ballots and Jackie Walorski’s death
American basketball player Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in jail by a Russian judge. Griner was accused of smuggling drugs into Russia for carrying medically prescribed cannabis. President Joe Biden called it “unacceptable.”. Also, the battle for abortion rights has reached voters. The issue will be...
Unvaccinated foreign travelers still can’t enter the U.S., even if they’re famous tennis players
As the start of the U.S. Open quickly approaches, unvaccinated superstar Novak Djokovic is still waiting to hear if he’ll be allowed to play. The law currently requires foreign travelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, an obstacle that even the athletically gifted Djokovic is unable to clear. But...
Utah-based Lions Not Sheep apparel company fined for swapping ‘Made in China’ tags for ‘Made in USA’
A Utah-based apparel company known for its inflammatory T-shirts that often espouse pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump messages was ordered to pay a hefty fine by the Federal Trade Commission for falsely claiming some its products were made entirely in the U.S. Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen were...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
First migrant bus from Texas arrives in New York City, part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship thousands to the East Coast
A bus carrying about 50 migrants arrived in New York City Friday, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to ship newcomers that arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-run cities on the east coast. In April, the governor ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses...
New stimulus package would send thousands of dollars to Utah families
photo of money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time paying all your bills right now? As prices continue to rise, are you continually feeling a financial squeeze on your wallet? If so, know that you are not alone. Currently in Utah the cost of living is at least $44,000 per year, but even that amount isn't likely sufficient with inflation. Three United States senators want to help with the Family Security Act. This is a new proposal that would give families with kids under the age of five years old $350 each month per child. For Kids, over the age of five years old, the families would receive $250 each month per child.
Here’s why the new COVID-19 strain being monitored by the CDC stands out
A new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant that may be the best yet at evading immunity from vaccinations or previous infections has been spreading in Utah for at least two months. As of Friday, 75 cases of the omicron subvariant labeled BA.4.6 have been identified in Utah by the...
Brittney Griner timeline: What led to WNBA star’s conviction?
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday. Griner was detained by Russian officials in February, who accused her of trying to smuggle less than a gram of hashish oil into the country, where she plays for a Russian professional basketball team during the WNBA offseason.
Opinion: Get ready to stretch the water supply — population is booming and drought isn’t ending
Utah is known for its beautiful mountains, wildlife, national parks, state parks and much more. Lately, Utah’s persistent drought and the impacts it has had on the Great Salt Lake levels have dominated the headlines. Those of us who live in this beautiful state all benefit from the ecosystem services provided by our healthy forests and rangelands.
What’s next in the lingering baby formula shortage?
Feeding Jeremiah Heglund, who’s 5 months old, has been something of a team sport. Amid the crisis of a national infant formula shortage, the baby’s parents, Julie and Zachary Heglund of Vero Beach, Florida, have driven plenty of miles and made lots of social media posts asking friends and family to scour store shelves for elusive infant formula.
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding
I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.
Who is Kari Lake? Meet Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee
Former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake won Arizona’s Republican primary this week to represent her party in November’s gubernatorial election. The Associated Press called the race for Lake Thursday night following a close race with developer Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake will face off with Democratic nominee and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sunday saw Beijing conduct "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
Is polio starting to spread in New York?
Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
Opinion: What my generation is facing — A high schooler’s take on the climate crisis
On July 17, Salt Lake City met the record for the highest summer temperature in recorded history, and by the time you read this that record may very well be broken. We’re heading into the depth of a scorching summer with a worrying lack of clarity: Today, 99% of Utah is under either extreme or severe drought levels, with eight of the last 10 years being classified as drought years. We’ve become so desensitized to statistics like these in Utah and the West that heat waves and droughts barely register as policy issues, slipping under the radar of a rapidly metastasizing climate disaster. Eastern Utah has reported a temperature change over the last century triple that of the global temperature increase.
Opinion: When the last laugh is no laughing matter — our climate crisis response
In March 2019, Sen. Mike Lee took to the Senate floor and mocked Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the Green New Deal legislation. Lee said, “The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution … the solution to so many of our problems at all times and in all places is to fall in love, get married, and have some kids.”
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
