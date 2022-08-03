Recent UWL graduate hired as university’s first sustainability program manager

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has named its first sustainability program manager: Andrew Ericson, who graduated from UWL in May.

Ericson, who said he’s been an advocate for sustainability since the second grade, was part of UWL’s student-run Green Fund as well as other environmentally-focused organizations on campus.

After graduating with a bachelor’s in chemistry with an environmental science focus, Ericson said he’s happy to begin his professional career at his alma mater.

“Over the course of my college career as a student, I learned to love the university,” he said. “It’s beautiful place and a beautiful campus. The city is fantastic. I was really excited that my first job out of college was on-campus and I could work for something I really enjoy.”

Ericson believes many students will rally behind sustainability, and it could be a tool for student recruitment.

