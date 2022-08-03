There's a lot you need to know before flying a drone in Maine, but programs at UMA can help with that

Read on www.newscentermaine.com
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend: A farmer's chance to show off way of life
PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend is set to kick off this weekend with various farms participating across the state. The event is hosted by Wild Blueberries and gives Maine blueberry farmers and others the chance to educate people about one of Maine's most profitable crops. The weekend celebrates wild, low bush blueberries versus the typical cultivated berry found in most grocery stores.
Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
Under new business management, Portland Fish Exchange looks to the future
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's heat didn't stop thousands of pounds of fish from coming into port at the Portland Fish Exchange. Haddock, hake, dab, pollock, and halibut were just some of the groundfish sorted into bins early that morning. Just over 16,000 pounds were brought in Thursday, as the...
King, Collins to fund over $2M for Maine ferry services
MAINE, USA — According to a news release issued by Sen. Susan Collins's office on Friday, she and Sen. Angus King have announced funding of over $2 million to support Maine's ferry services. "The funding will be allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure law co-sponsored by both Senators," the release...
USDA to distribute wildlife rabies vaccine in northeast Maine
MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services will start its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, officials say. A news release from the department stated on Friday that it will cooperate with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeast Maine.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday
HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
Maine sees third largest uninsured rate decline in the nation
AUGUSTA, Maine — According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine's uninsured rate dropped by almost 5% for those eligible for the Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020. This change is the third largest uninsured rate decline in the nation, according to...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Museum needs space for more cars, airplanes, and students
OWLS HEAD, Maine — “Quite simply, we’re running out of room.”. That, says Kevin Bedford, executive director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, is the major reason the popular museum has launched a $9.7 million capital campaign. The money will pay for a major expansion of the...
Beach to Beacon 10K returns in-person for the first time in three years
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Runners will take their marks in Cape Elizabeth the morning of August 6 to compete in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, now in-person for the first time since 2019. The race was originally founded in 1998 by notable Maine athlete and Olympian...
After two missing summers, Maine Lobster Festival is back
ROCKLAND, Maine — For the first time since 2019, the Maine Lobster Festival is back. Lee and Denise, a pair of 75-year-olds from Pennsylvania, sat at a table piled with the wreckage of several lobster dinners. They sounded satisfied. “We came to Maine last year and just loved it,...
Metal waste, also called 'slag' and 'fluff,' catches fire at Topsham industry waste facility
TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a waste material pile on fire at Grimmel's Industries, a waste facility in Topsham, around 3:46 a.m. Friday. According to a news release issued by Deputy Chief Gerard “Gerry” Pineau of Topsham Fire and Rescue on Friday, crews...
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
Outside Edge | Exploring the highlands of Maine
MAINE, USA — On this week's Outside Edge, we are exploring the highlands of Maine on the east branch of the Penobscot River. We went back to the New England Outdoor Center and were introduced to the Penobscot River trails, about 45 minutes away in Medway. Modeled after Acadia’s carriage roads, trails provide public and educational access in summer and winter.
Versant Power seeks to increase monthly rates for customers
MAINE, USA — Versant Power customers may see their monthly bills go up as soon as next summer. The utility company announced Thursday it is seeking a distribution rate change from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. According to a press release, the average customer using 500 kilowatt-hours (kwh) per...
John Rensenbrink, U.S. Green Party co-founder, dies at 93
PORTLAND, Maine — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93. Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness July 30.
Six research-based ways to boost your mood quickly
PORTLAND, Maine — We could all use a mood boost heading into the weekend. Dr. Pete Loper, a physician with a focus on mental health and wellness, has six research-based ways to boost your mood quickly. 1. Take a cold shower. Intentionally taking a cold shower can promote the...
