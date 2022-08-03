4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street.

According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen.

Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still inside.

Police are investigating the incident as a kidnapping, and reminding the public not to leave cars running unattended. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

