4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street.
According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen.
Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still inside.
Police are investigating the incident as a kidnapping, and reminding the public not to leave cars running unattended. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
