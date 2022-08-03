ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street.

According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen.

Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still inside.

Police are investigating the incident as a kidnapping, and reminding the public not to leave cars running unattended. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Comments / 8

Mouse65
3d ago

Truth be told, a 4 year old was left in a running car, that was stolen. Then abandoned... probably because the child was noticed.

Reply
10
John Guarrera
3d ago

And call child protection service!!! Who leaves 4 year old in running car!! Kid might be better off with carjackers!

Reply
13
Cassie Johnson
2d ago

Stupid on the driver's behalf‼️yall better stop leaving your children in these cars,running senseless‼️BUT grateful that child is safe,sound thank God 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Reply
3
 

