Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.

