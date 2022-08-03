Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests

Read on 1019therock.com
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Here’s What You Need to Know About Real ID’s in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Do you have a gold star on the upper right of your driver's license? If not, you are not federally compliant. You don't have a REAL ID. Covid-19 delayed the start of the Real ID federal program. It was slated to begin on October 1, 2020, but just like college loans, that date has been pushed back throughout the pandemic.
What’s Your Favorite Fair Food at the Northern Maine Fair?
There is truly nothing like fair food. The sights, the smells and the tastes. It hits us at a very deep level. What’s your favorite thing to get? Take our poll and let us know. You can select more than one thing, and add your own favorites too. The...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?
Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
Nervous About Swimming With Sharks? There’s A Product You Can Wear That Might Help.
There's no denying that Maine has a beautiful coastline. And while for most of the year, the ocean is too cold for comfort for many around to even dip a toe into, there are those couple of blissful summer months when the waters are warm enough that you can actually swim and surf.
Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks
With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth
The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
Game Wardens Recover Body of Drowning Victim in Western Maine
Maine Game Wardens on Wednesday recovered the body of a 55-year-old man who drowned after apparently falling out of his fishing boat on a pond in Oxford County. The Warden Service says 55-year-old Thomas Averill of Roxbury was fishing alone in a 14-foot aluminum boat on Ellis Pond Tuesday evening. At around 7:50 pm, people on shore noticed a boat moving across the pond with no one on board, according to spokesman Mark Latti.
MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Actor Steve Carell Spotted Vacationing and Dining in Maine
It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.
