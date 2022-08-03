EnLink Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $85.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period.

