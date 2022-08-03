Signify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $370.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The healthcare platform posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.6 million.

