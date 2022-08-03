ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County District Judge recused from multiple cases after conflict of interest concerns

 3 days ago
Laura B Cuevas
3d ago

wow well then again look at who Klein worked for prior to running for her seat. She picked up bad habits from her former boss

Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
CCPD investigating 2 separate shootings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cases are under investigation after Corpus Christi Police said they could be related. Around 5:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting on North Staples and Commanche. But while on the way to the location police were told one person was taken to the hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
