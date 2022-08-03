Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests

Read on q961.com
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine
Fast food is big business in this country as well as here in Maine. There are so many national fast food chains that there's always something that someone will enjoy at the drive-thru or in the store ready to go. Maine has seen the fast food industry boom ever since...
Here’s What You Need to Know About Real ID’s in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Do you have a gold star on the upper right of your driver's license? If not, you are not federally compliant. You don't have a REAL ID. Covid-19 delayed the start of the Real ID federal program. It was slated to begin on October 1, 2020, but just like college loans, that date has been pushed back throughout the pandemic.
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate
A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
Severe drought reaches coastal Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions continue to worsen in Maine. According to the new drought monitor released on Thursday, much of coastal Maine is now in severe drought. Roughly 8% of Maine is considered in severe drought conditions, including Portland, where there is a rainfall deficit of 7.3 inches since Jan. 1.
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC says 146 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s up six since Tuesday. Twenty people are in critical care. That’s up five. One person is currently on a ventilator. According to the Maine CDC there are also 11 additional deaths...
Mills: Medicaid expansion working in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a new federal report showing fewer uninsured people are eligible for Medicaid in Maine. Mills, who expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage in 2019, is taking the report as a sign that the expansion is working. The report, issued by the U.S. Department of...
