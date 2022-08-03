ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Four-star forward places Auburn in top 5

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Auburn Basketball’s recruiting for the 2023 cycle is beginning to heat up.

Head coach Bruce Pearl earned his first commit of the 2023 class Monday when four-star guard Aden Holloway pledged his commitment to the Tigers. Now, it appears that Auburn is in the running to add another key prospect to the class.

Amani Hansberry, a four-star forward from Mount Saint Joseph Prep in Baltimore, Maryland, recently revealed his top five schools, which includes Auburn.

Hansberry spoke with On3’s Joe Tipton about what draws him to Auburn, he says that it starts with Bruce Pearl’s track record of developing players into professional talent.

“Coach (Bruce) Pearl is a very energetic and successful coach,” Hansberry said. “He put six forwards in the league in the last few years and has had great team success.”

Auburn has made Hansberry’s top five list, but have work to do in order to land him. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Penn State is the favorite, sitting with a 33.1% chance of earning his commitment.

However, as the old adage goes, “pay attention to the final visit.” Who gets that final visit? You guessed it, Auburn. Expect Hansberry to visit campus soon after Auburn’s current trip to Israel concludes.

Hansberry is a 6-8 power forward from the class of 2023. He is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 28 Power Forward according to On3’s consensus rankings, and is the No. 3 prospect from the state of Maryland. Joining Auburn in Hansberry’s top five are Penn State, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Illinois.

AUBURN, AL
