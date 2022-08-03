U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says teen who died at Lucky Peak found

Read on idahonews.com
Caldwell Police Officers Rescue Man that was Clinging to a Tree in Boise River for 18 Hours
CALDWELL, ID - On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:08 a.m., Canyon County Sheriff Deputies, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire, and Canyon County Paramedics all responded to the report of a male clinging to a tree in the Boise River. According to a release from the Caldwell Police Department, Caldwell...
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Nine fires break out overnight in foothills, may have been set on purpose
BOISE, Idaho — Nine fires broke out overnight, and some of them may have been set on purpose. The fires started in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Boise District BLM Fire Information Officer Brandon Hampton. There is no set timeline for when investigators will have a...
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
Multiple fires burning throughout Treasure Valley now contained
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise BLM Fire crews are responding to multiple fires throughout the Treasure Valley this morning, Friday, Aug. 5. All active fires have been knocked down. Crews will continue to mop up and secure the fires. There is very little impact to the public in the...
Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after a shooting a man he knew Friday afternoon. Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Park Drive after receiving a report of shots fired Friday around 2:30 p.m.
Missing 16-year-old recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — The 16-year-old teen who fell into the Lucky Peak reservoir over two weeks ago was just found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies. Police identified the teenager Thursday as Bobby Sichulailuck of Boise. The Sichulailuck's body was found in the water near a dock,...
Some community members upset with lack of air pumps at Barber Park
BOISE, Idaho — Three years later, some people are still unhappy with Ada County’s decision to get rid of air pumps at Barber Park. Trespassing, parking congestion and frequent rescues on the Boise River are all issues some community members attribute to not having access to public air pumps at Barber Park.
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
Missing Boise man found deceased, police say
James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.
Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).
Boise man charged with arson in connection to church fire
BOISE, Idaho — A man from Boise is being charged with arson in connection with a fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Maple Grove Road early Tuesday. Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies and Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire shortly...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
Ada County reports West Nile in mosquitoes trapped in two locations
MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in 2022, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District on Friday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The samples of mosquitoes that tested positive were collected near North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way (just south of McMillan) in Boise and East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
Moose spotted in Eagle tranquilized Thursday morning
EAGLE, Idaho — A young bull moose was located Wednesday evening in Eagle -- not in the foothills, but in the middle of town. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that the moose has been safely captured, tranquilized and moved to an area near Smiths Ferry. The...
Car crash in Kuna leaves two dead after vehicle pursuit by police
KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna. The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian police attempted a traffic stop for 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
