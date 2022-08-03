Essential Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) _ Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $82.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $448.8 million in the period.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG