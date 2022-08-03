ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

By Shamonee Baker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZVOe_0h3slBmc00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year.

Teachers in Mobile County prepare for first day of school

The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in the past 14 days.

Because of this, some parents are still considering mask-wearing for their students three years since the pandemic started.

“I really think they should wear masks again because the pandemic is getting so high again and we don’t know who been around who or what they have cause parents and go around different people and the kids get it,” said Nina Wright, grandmother of 4th and 5th graders.

“If this removes the hurdle of making it less likely for it to spread, I’m not against it,” said Delwyn Campbell, dad of elementary school students.

“If the numbers are rising, I think we need to pay attention to that and recommend strongly wearing masks,” said Kristen Stephens, mom of a 2nd grader and Pre-K student.

The school system says they are working with the Mobile County Health Department and monitoring the numbers. They advise that if your student is sick, stay home in accordance with CDC guidance.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

MCPSS students arrive for the first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and teachers returned to the classroom in Mobile County on Thursday morning for the first day of the school year. The Mobile County Public School System is the largest school in the state with 90 schools and more than 54,000 students. “We’re very excited. It’s the first day of school. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Health
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Teachers in Mobile County prepare for first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just a day before Mobile County students are back in their desk, teachers are still preparing to make their first day back, the best one yet. Teachers at Florence Howard Elementary School are working hard on decorating the halls and making sure their learning techniques are prepared before they welcome back […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

“Moral Vigilantes” host 12th event in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year. Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#First Day Of School#Pre K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
WKRG

The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National Convention in Mobile from August 5th – August 12th

The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years.  The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama

There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy