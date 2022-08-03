Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year.

The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in the past 14 days.

Because of this, some parents are still considering mask-wearing for their students three years since the pandemic started.

“I really think they should wear masks again because the pandemic is getting so high again and we don’t know who been around who or what they have cause parents and go around different people and the kids get it,” said Nina Wright, grandmother of 4th and 5th graders.

“If this removes the hurdle of making it less likely for it to spread, I’m not against it,” said Delwyn Campbell, dad of elementary school students.

“If the numbers are rising, I think we need to pay attention to that and recommend strongly wearing masks,” said Kristen Stephens, mom of a 2nd grader and Pre-K student.

The school system says they are working with the Mobile County Health Department and monitoring the numbers. They advise that if your student is sick, stay home in accordance with CDC guidance.

