Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

PRUETT: So why wasn't Rossi DQ'd last weekend?

The NTT IndyCar Series has ventured into an interesting territory with its handling of Andretti Autosport’s post-race penalty following Alexander Rossi’s win last Saturday with the No. 27 Honda. In its end-of-day Wednesday press release, the series announced the car failed to comply with two items, starting with...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing

Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Nashville Practice Results: August 5, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar practice results from the Nashville Street Course. This weekend, the NTT Indycar Series takes to the streets of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, teams rolled to the Nashville Street Course for the opening round of practice. View Nashville practice results for the Indycar Series below. Nashville Menu. TV Schedule...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Buddy Kofoid wins 2022 BC39 after double-digit sliders highlight the final 10 laps, Kyle Larson finishes fifth

The list of winners at Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues to grow as Michael “Buddy” Kofoid held off Cannon McIntosh through a series of wild slide jobs in the closing laps of the 2022 Drive2SaveLives BC39 on the quarter-mile dirt track. With his eighth USAC Midget win of the season, Kofoid got to kiss the bricks embedded in the track’s retaining wall for what he described as “the biggest win of my midget career.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Nashville Starting Grid: August 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar qualifying results from the Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Course. Tomorrow, the NTT Indycar Series takes the green flag in Downtown Nashville, TN. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of qualifying. View the Nashville starting grid for the Indycar Series below. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: INSIDE THE RACE // TAKUMA SATO AT GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX

Want a behind the scenes look into Takuma Sato's race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Gallagher Grand Prix? Take a look in this episode of Inside the Race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series

IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race season will feature multi-driver teams in multi-class races with GT3 and TCR machinery. “The IMSA Esports Global Championship is the next step in our esports presence after the success...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

R. Taylor puts Acura ahead in first Road America IMSA practice

After Cadillacs headed the field for most of the first practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America, Ricky Taylor jumped to the top of the time charts with a 1m50.539s lap, an average of 131.84mph around the 4.084-mile, 14-turn circuit in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Motorsports Acura.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IMSA drivers ready for Road America’s unique challenges

From the long track layout to the legendary concession stands (Double Brat Egger, anyone?) Road America, the host of the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend, is always a favorite of drivers and fans. For the drivers in the IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship, where all classes will be in action this weekend on the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course known as “America’s National Park of Speed” for a 2h40m race, the long straights make traffic less of a problem, and the fast nature of the circuit is welcome as well.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Lundegaard leads opening IndyCar practice at Nashville

Christian Lundgaard built on the breakthrough of his first career NTT IndyCar Series podium last week at Indianapolis by setting the pace in the opening practice session for the second Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Running on the alternate tires — green rather than red sidewalled this...
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second Nashville IndyCar practice

Saturday afternoon’s 45-minute practice session on the streets of Nashville opened with Rinus VeeKay stuffing his car into the barriers midway through his first lap and closed with Team Penske and Team Chevy taking complete ownership of qualifying preparations. Run in oppressively hot and humid conditions, Penske’s Scott McLaughlin...
NASHVILLE, TN
