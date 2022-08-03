Bain Capital Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.58, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

