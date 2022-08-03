Read on kaynewscow.com
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
Contractor Hits Water Main Near Classen Curve
Oklahoma City residents who live near the Classen Curve may have noticed a drop in water pressure. A contractor hit a 12' water line near Glenbrook Dr. and NW Grand Blvd. Businesses in the area have been impacted by the break. The repair is expected to take 6 to 8...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Governor Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. "With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
Oklahoma gas prices are dropping
Pumped up may be an understatement for Oklahoma City drivers, as three metro gas stations have the cheapest gas in the country, according to GasBuddy.
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes
One group has called on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to halt utility rate hikes. The commission responded to the major request, by AARP.
State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma leaders discuss manufacturing issues
Congressman Kevin Hern, local leaders discuss issues local manufacturers are facing and supply chain issues
Oklahomans Take Advantage Of Lower Gas Prices, Experts Say More Stations Could Follow
Experts say Oklahoma is one of the first states in the nation to fall below $3 a gallon for gas and people around the metro are taking advantage. The two gas stations, along SW 15th Street in Yukon, had the lowest prices in our state on Thursday afternoon. Drivers told...
COVID update July 24-30
OKLAHOMA CITY — In this week’s Situation Update, the State Health Department includes a link to two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region. OSDH...
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
Live your values and leave Oklahoma, California governor tells film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY — California’s governor is telling film executives not to do business in Oklahoma. Gov. Gavin Newsom put an ad in Variety magazine this week accusing Oklahoma of waging an assault on essential rights, specifically abortion access. He said California shares filmmakers’ values. The ad was...
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
New Poll Puts Oklahoma Fifth In The Nation For Bridge Conditions
Drivers are optimistic about Oklahoma bridges after a new report puts the state fifth in the nation for highway bridge conditions. In 2004, Oklahoma ranked 49th. Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director Tim Gatz said that this is a huge turnaround. "That's taken diligence and new resources," Gatz said. "That's...
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
California Governor Insults Oklahoma
California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas
Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
Norman boil order lifted, Mount Ida, Oden continues
The City of Norman has announced that the precautionary boil order for the Norman Waterworks customers has been lifted. Norman Waterworks was placed under a precautionary boil order Sunday, July 24, after a main water line broke. Due to a drop in water pressure the water system was placed under a precautionary boil order.
