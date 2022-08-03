Nine Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $978,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $142.3 million in the period.

