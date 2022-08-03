Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
Jamelia announces her fourth pregnancy: ‘Keep us all in your prayers’
Jamelia Davis has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.The 41-year-old singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her daughters Teja, Tiani, and True cradling her baby bump on Instagram.“Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol,” Davis wrote in the caption. “But I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).”“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).“Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu For Making A Biopic About His Life Without Paying Him
Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: Birth Details
He's here! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's surrogate gave birth to the former couple's baby No. 2, a son, a source confirms to Life & Style on Friday, August 5. Khloé, 38, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Stomach Tightening Treatment: "Painful But Worth It"
It's no secret Kim Kardashian's look is a crucial part of her brand. She recently modeled in lingerie in her company SKIMS' romance campaign. She often discusses skin care and promotes her skincare line Kim Exfoliator. Now, she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the ways she maintains her physique.
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up: Report
It was just reported that Kanye West is still having trouble locking in a divorce lawyer after his fifth has stepped away from his case, and now, several outlets have shared that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together. The couple has been on a whirlwind of jet-setting and family fun moments that they've often highlighted on social media, but sources have emerged with new information regarding the romance—and according to them, the relationship is over.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"
YK Osiris's financial issues have been exposed to the public on numerous occasions. There was that one time when Boosie claimed that he owed him $1200 for failing the Crate Challenge. Lil Babyconfronted YK at the jewelry store, hoping to get the $5000 that he was owed. And then, there was the time when Drake had YK Osiris perform "Worth It" in his living room to clear his $60K debt.
hotnewhiphop.com
Doja Cat Reveals Why She Shaved Off All Of Her Hair
Doja Cat took to Instagram Live last night with a message for her supporters. If you were watching the Instagram Livestream, then you would know that Doja was showing off a brand new look. The artist had shaved off all of her and had even shaved off her eyebrows. Fans were understandably quite surprised by this move, although, for Doja, it was something that just made sense.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana & Madonna Team Up On "Material Gworrllllllll" Remix
It has been a monumental climb up the celebrity ranks for Saucy Santana who went from being known as Yung Miami's best friend to storming the Tonight Show stage yesterday (August 4) evening. His songs were once hailed as viral hits, but now, Santana finds himself earning plaques as well as spots on the charts. "Material Girl" was all the rage on social media and found branding potential, and because the title mirrors Madonna's classic, it was only a matter of time before the Pop icon made an appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Demi Lovato Calls Out Huge Age Gap With Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato has been through a lot. She's struggled with drug addiction in the past, having almost fatally overdosed four years ago. Now, she says that she "rarely" even thinks about drugs, and has achieved "acceptance of [her] life." Lovato recently dropped a new album called Holy Fvck, and on...
Comments / 0