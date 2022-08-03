🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium

Read on wibx950.com
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
CULTURE Fest Coming To Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy. Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
Despite glut, demand for office space greater than expected for big downtown Syracuse project
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Given an abundance of vacant office space in downtown Syracuse, the developer of the $37 million City Center project planned to turn an entire floor of the former department store into apartments. But now those plans have changed. Hayner Hoyt Corp. President Jeremy Thurston said demand for...
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
CNY feeling the heat and humidity, rainfall chances sticking with us
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hot, humid and stormy- that will be on repeat over the next few days. Find out below when relief will arrive. Mild and humid conditions continue through the overnight. Shower and thunderstorm activity tapers around sunset or shortly after as we lose heating. Isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out late, though. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 70s.
CNY goalie staying close to home, commits to play soccer at Syracuse University
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls soccer goalie who led all of Section III in saves last season has decided to stay close to home to play college soccer next year. Central Square’s Samantha Haley announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to play soccer at Syracuse University next fall.
The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
