ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

On The Money — All eyes on Sinema with Biden plan in the balance

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snaBH_0h3skbVB00
Tweet

The biggest suspense story in Washington, D.C., has everything to do with a certain senator from Arizona. We’ll also look at the budget impact of the Schumer-Manchin deal and hard times for renters

But first, the Senate has voted to expand NATO.

Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

Sinema leaves Democrats in suspense

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has Democrats and Republicans on the edge of their seats.

With the clock ticking down to the August recess, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) desperately wants to pass a bill that would tackle climate change and make significant changes to the tax code. But Schumer doesn’t have the votes — at least not yet.

  • Schumer says he’s working on Sinema and hopes she’ll be a “yes” on the motion to proceed to the measure, but the Arizona centrist hasn’t said whether she backs it.
  • Seven days later after the bill was introduced, Senate Democrats still don’t know where Sinema stands. Her office says she is reviewing the legislation and waiting for the Senate parliamentarian’s review of the text.
  • That means senators may not know how Sinema will vote until they bring the more than 700-page bill to the floor on Thursday or Friday.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

.

LORD HAVE MERCY

How landlords are evading taxes and fueling the housing crisis

Opaque ownership laws that make it easier for property owners to avoid paying taxes are compounding a national housing crisis fueled by inflation and a shortage of low- and moderate-income homes.

  • Limited liability companies — or LLCs — are a common way for landlords to own the real estate on which they can charge rents.
  • But LLCs often hide the identities of the people that stand behind them, allowing property owners to be shielded from legal consequences when they fail to pay their property taxes.

Properties can then go into tax foreclosure and be effectively taken off the market in cities where housing is in short supply, further driving up prices and forcing renters to live far away from where they work.

Studies have “linked LLC ownership to property disinvestment, tax abandonment, even completely walking away from properties,” Princeton sociology professor Matthew Desmond told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

“One of the landlords I spent time with in Milwaukee, I asked her, ‘What happened to this house that I spent a lot of time with?’ And she said, ‘I just gave it back to the city.’ And what she meant was, she just stopped paying taxes on it and let it go into tax foreclosure,” Desmond said.

The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.

BIDEN ON A BUDGET

Democrats’ plan would decrease deficit by more than $100B: CBO

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday released estimates for Democrats’ sprawling reconciliation plan, forecasting the legislation would lead to a net deficit decrease of more than $100 billion over roughly the next decade, far less than had been initially projected.

The estimates from the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper come as Democrats are moving quickly to pass the mammoth bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, later this week.

The CBO’s estimates projected the tax, healthcare and climate plan would reduce the deficit between 2022-2031 by more than $101 billion.

from The Hill’s Aris Folley.

Good to Know

Industry lobbying could imperil a comprehensive privacy bill that would fundamentally shift the way companies collect user data online.

Since its introduction in June, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act has been one of the most lobbied bills in Congress, drawing attention from more than

180 corporate clients, including Amazon, Disney and Target, according to data from research group OpenSecrets.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

  • The West Virginia Coal Association and several other state-based coal industry groups on Wednesday blasted the tax and climate deal that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to last week, warning it will “severely threaten American coal” and an estimated 381,000 jobs.
  • The Department of Transportation proposed a new rule on Wednesday that clarifies when airlines owe passengers refunds as part of an effort to strengthen refund enforcement.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Desmond
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Senate Democrats#Election Local#Politics Federal#Climate Planning#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Congress#Environment Issues#Nato#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

656K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy