Relationship details, evidence photos presented to jury in day 2 of San Antonio man’s murder trial

San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff after 2 days
The man was still barricaded on Saturday morning.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man found guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – 6:50 p.m. Update:. Hours after a jury found Jorge Izquierdo guilty for the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cora Nickel, he was sentenced to 50 years behind bars. Izquierdo must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He is convicted of murder,...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome
SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said. The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
KSAT 12
Man, 18, shot by SAPD officers after exchanging gunfire on Southwest Side, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old old man is in critical condition following a shooting with San Antonio police officers overnight on the Southwest Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers received a call that a man shot up his...
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after gunning down another man during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned tragic on the Southwest Side. Police were called out just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a fight on Ike Street near Krueger Street. While they were on their way, the officers got a call that shots were fired.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
