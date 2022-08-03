The City of Odessa release the cost to repair water pipe break

Read on www.cbs7.com
New traffic signals in full effect on Highway 385
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of new traffic signals that are going into effect on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County starting this morning. TxDOT says that the signals are a part of an overpass project that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385. In […]
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Nine pounds of marijuana found in work zone traffic stop
The driver was pulled over for going 81 in a 60 with workers present in the work zone.
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Big Spring seal coat project underway
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring is alerting drivers to prepare for delays near active work zones as several streets are being seal-coated starting today. Work crews will be seal-coating the following areas: Westover Road Scurry Street Main Street Matthews Avenue Texas Street East 24th Street The City of Big Spring […]
Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home- but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service of more […]
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Last season's incredible playoff upset gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Winkler (Winkler County, TX)
A spokesperson from the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Monday that they are investigating a fatal accident on SH 302 where 1 person died. Officials added that the location of the accident is near the Winkler/ Loving County line.
Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) partners to meet safety needs of Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will participate in Excavation Safety Day presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas. The date of August 11 (8/11) conveniently coincides with the phone number to call (811) before you dig. The safety day will be held in...
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022. The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761). It will go...
One arrested in game room shooting; additional arrests expected
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a game room shooting that happened late Thursday night. Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Around 11:00 p.m. on August 4, deputies were dispatched to the game room at 10561 W University […]
Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
