Odessa, TX

The City of Odessa release the cost to repair water pipe break

cbs7.com
 3 days ago
ABC Big 2 News

New traffic signals in full effect on Highway 385

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of new traffic signals that are going into effect on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County starting this morning. TxDOT says that the signals are a part of an overpass project that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385. In […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Signals to go live at highway 385 and north loop 338

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The traffic signals on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County will go into full operation Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The signals are part of a project to build an overpass that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385. The overpass has been in use...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
cbs7.com

Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
ODESSA, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
MIDLAND, TX
Person
Greg Koch
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring seal coat project underway

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring is alerting drivers to prepare for delays near active work zones as several streets are being seal-coated starting today. Work crews will be seal-coating the following areas: Westover Road Scurry Street Main Street Matthews Avenue Texas Street East 24th Street The City of Big Spring […]
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

A new development over in Midland for homeless people

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Last season's incredible playoff upset gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. The Andrews Mustangs bring an experienced and talented senior class into the 2022 season; a group that’s had championship aspirations since grade school.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD addresses bus concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022. The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761). It will go...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander arrested after running man, child off the road

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he ran another man and his child off the road last month. Wayde Siebert, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened on July 18, according to an affidavit. Officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
MIDLAND, TX

