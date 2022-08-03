Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) _ Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.9 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $609.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.8 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW