How the Lakers can jump in a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Hornets

TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
Vanessa Bryant calls report of DeMar DeRozan being 'face' of Kobe Bryant shoe line misinformation
Vanessa Bryant: "False. (DeMar DeRozan) is not the face of the Kobe line. No one is."
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Jamal Crawford thinks Nets' Kevin Durant would be an unbelievable owner
While Kevin Durant has most of the attention on his trade request and leaving the Brooklyn Nets, legendary 6th Man Jamal Crawford talked about Durant being a team owner. With the NBA discussing expansion teams, Seattle sits atop of their list and Crawford thinks that a return from Durant would be great for the city.
Vanessa Bryant deletes Instagram comment disputing DeMar DeRozan's Nike deal
On Monday, it was reported that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan had extended his contract with Nike on a new four-year deal. The report first came from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who called DeRozan ‘the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line.’. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, took issue...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: NBA Expert Gives Lakers Lowly Spot in Latest Power Rankings
Zach Harper of The Athletic isn't high on the Lakers offseason additions to supplement Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
The Indiana Pacers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
Former Detroit Pistons 2019 second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension
One NBA expert pointed out how former Cavaliers GM, and current Pelicans GM, David Griffin might hold the key to LeBron James' contract extension decision.
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ex-Lakers teammate shares how LeBron James made him a winner
LeBron James has a reputation for being able to elevate the play of those around him. One of his former teammates recently helped explain how James is able to get the most out of those around him. Kyle Kuzma joined the “Draymond Green Show” for an episode published on Thursday....
Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread
Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Reacts to Twitter Account Getting Hacked
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had her Twitter account hacked and it caused quite the reaction from LA fans.
Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Discusses Lessons He Learned From Kobe Bryant
Even after his retirement from the NBA, Kobe Bryant remained close with the Los Angeles Lakers organization and was able to forge relationships with the young players who would join the team. The likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Hart gave the Lakers an extremely talented young core at the time.
