B2Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.8 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $382 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.42. A year ago, they were trading at $4.17.

