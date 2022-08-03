Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $252 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG