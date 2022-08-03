ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

 3 days ago
Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned

UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
Former Robb Elementary School principal accepts new position with Uvalde CISD

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD announced that Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will be shifting positions, changing her title to Assistant Director of Special Education. The district announced the role change Friday in a press release, stating the reassignment fulfills Gutierrez’s “desire to support special education students across...
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims

UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
Mother of Uvalde victim speaks out for first time

(UVALDE, Texas) — Uvalde, Texas, shooting victim Makenna Lee Elrod loved butterflies so much that they were released at her funeral in June. Several landed on her siblings and her mother, April Elrod, who said it felt like the 10-year-old was sending them a sign. “One landed on my...
A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
