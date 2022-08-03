Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

Read on www.ksat.com
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State's Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable."
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His Inactions
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School District
Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary School principal reassigned
UVALDE, Texas — The principal of a Texas elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed two months ago in a mass shooting has been reassigned to a position within the school district, district officials said. In a news release, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced...
Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records
Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
southernillinoisnow.com
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
(NEW YORK) — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
Beto O'Rourke ad features teacher recalling terrifying lockdown after Uvalde
'There is going to be another Uvalde,' the Texas teacher said.
State senator says DPS asked him to sign non-disclosure in exchange for Uvalde information
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told KXAN the Texas Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.
KSAT 12
Former Robb Elementary School principal accepts new position with Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD announced that Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will be shifting positions, changing her title to Assistant Director of Special Education. The district announced the role change Friday in a press release, stating the reassignment fulfills Gutierrez’s “desire to support special education students across...
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
whee.net
Mother of Uvalde victim speaks out for first time
(UVALDE, Texas) — Uvalde, Texas, shooting victim Makenna Lee Elrod loved butterflies so much that they were released at her funeral in June. Several landed on her siblings and her mother, April Elrod, who said it felt like the 10-year-old was sending them a sign. “One landed on my...
Media is Saying Governor Abbott didn’t Attend the Uvalde Funerals - Here Are the Real Reasons
Uvalde Elementary School has been a hot topic in the media for the past two months since the shooting. Then some articles put up clickbait that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blowing to attend any of the funerals.
Mic
A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was
It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
