Cambridge, MA

Q106.5

The Story Behind the Actual Dunkin’ Donut and Why It Was Retired

When Dunkin' Donuts opened its first shop in Quincy Massachusetts in 1950, it was a traditional coffee shop with a counter and stools. Wait staff would be behind the counter pouring fresh coffee into cups and serving their signature donuts. One of those donuts was named the Dunkin' Donut and had and small nub on it that you could hold to dunk in your coffee. But whatever happened to the Dunkin' Donut?
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold

As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Outdoor Festivals Happening in Boston This Weekend as Heat Drags on

A heat record was broken Thursday in Boston, as sweltering weather only persists through the weekend. Despite the high temperatures, there are a lot of outdoor activities throughout the City of Boston this weekend. The Boston Seafood Festival is being held on Sunday over at the Boston Fish Pier, in...
BOSTON, MA

