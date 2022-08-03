ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Ventura County Fair's Happy Return Is the Squeal Deal

A squeal can indicate the presence of several emotions, from a squeal of delight at something surprising to the squeal we make when we have a secret to share with a good buddy. But squealing can also involve the sounds that barnyard animals make at a county fair, where squealing,...
kclu.org

All the fun of the fair returns to the South Coast

The tagline is "Ventura County Fair rides again," as it returned Wednesday after a two year absence for the pandemic. But it’s not just about the thrill rides, says the Fairground’s Marketing Director, James Lockwood. "The community has been waiting a long time for this and they are...
kclu.org

Firefighters in mopup mode for brush fire in foothills northwest of Goleta

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the foothills of southern Santa Barbara County. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, off of the northern end of Glen Annie Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters called out helicopters and air tankers to battle the blaze. They had the upper hand on the 25 acre blaze in about three hours.
daytrippen.com

Malibu Hindu Temple Day Trip to India

Beautiful and peaceful, the Malibu Hindu Temple is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains and welcomes guests from all religions. The temple is located in Calabasas, but most folks call this impressive building the Malibu Hindu Temple. The temple was built in 1981 and is considered one of the finest...
streetfoodblog.com

Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years

Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
