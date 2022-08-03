Read on www.kclu.org
Viva la Fiesta! After pandemic disruptions, the South Coast's biggest community celebration is back
After being a virtual celebration in 2020, and a scaled back event in 2021, the South Coasts’ largest community celebration, Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is back with a full slate of events. The five day long celebration of the community’s heritage is in full swing. There’s three...
NBC Los Angeles
Ventura County Fair's Happy Return Is the Squeal Deal
A squeal can indicate the presence of several emotions, from a squeal of delight at something surprising to the squeal we make when we have a secret to share with a good buddy. But squealing can also involve the sounds that barnyard animals make at a county fair, where squealing,...
kclu.org
All the fun of the fair returns to the South Coast
The tagline is "Ventura County Fair rides again," as it returned Wednesday after a two year absence for the pandemic. But it’s not just about the thrill rides, says the Fairground’s Marketing Director, James Lockwood. "The community has been waiting a long time for this and they are...
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
kclu.org
'A country fair with ocean air': All generations return to Ventura County Fair
The sounds, sights and screams of the Ventura County Fair have been on hold for two years during the pandemic. But for those flocking to the fair on opening day, it’s a very welcome return. For some of the younger visitors, it’s their first time, but for many –...
kclu.org
Firefighters in mopup mode for brush fire in foothills northwest of Goleta
Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the foothills of southern Santa Barbara County. The fire started just after 2 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, off of the northern end of Glen Annie Road. Santa Barbara County firefighters called out helicopters and air tankers to battle the blaze. They had the upper hand on the 25 acre blaze in about three hours.
daytrippen.com
Malibu Hindu Temple Day Trip to India
Beautiful and peaceful, the Malibu Hindu Temple is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains and welcomes guests from all religions. The temple is located in Calabasas, but most folks call this impressive building the Malibu Hindu Temple. The temple was built in 1981 and is considered one of the finest...
Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022
Local church families will be gathering to serve authentic Spanish food during Fiesta week called Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado. The post Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
streetfoodblog.com
Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years
Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Providing back to school backpacks to some families in need in Ventura County
School backpacks are being filled with supplies like pens, glue sticks, and notepads, in Westlake Village on Friday. 150 of them to be exact, which are being loaded into a van and will be given to local non-profit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ventura County. "They reached out to us and...
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
kclu.org
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
foxla.com
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
