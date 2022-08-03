ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Council Fails to make a motion on Weitzel's Liquor License renewal

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) On Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council approved a motion to remove Weitzel’s Restaurant Liquor license renewal from the consent agenda. The item moved to an action item, and no one from the Council made a motion for approval.

Atlantic City Councilman Dana Halder had issues renewing the restaurant’s liquor license because of the lack of upkeep on the property at 1904 East 7th Street.

Atlantic City Councilman Gerald Brink added to Halder’s recommendation.

The approval for renewal failed for lack of a motion.

