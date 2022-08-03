ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

KBI investigating Wyandotte Unified Government

By Matthew Self
WYANDOTTE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that they are investigating the Wyandotte Unified Government, on Wednesday.

A search warrant was executed at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Aug. 3 in relation to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed it and determined an investigation was warranted.

Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder

The KBI initiated this case on June 23. Both the County Administrator’s Office and the Mayor’s Office are cooperating fully with the investigation, according to the KBI. No further details will be released at this time.

