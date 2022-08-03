ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Severe storm sparks power outages, flooding across Michigan

Michigan was hit by severe storms Wednesday night. As a result, metro Detroit is facing widespread flooding and power outages. Freeways across the area are temporarily closed. As of 9 p.m., southbound Interstate 75 at I-696, eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile Road and after I- 696, and I-75 between 8 Mile and 12 Mile Roads are all closed due to flooding, the Michigan State Police reported.
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
CBS Detroit

Storms Knock Out Power To More Than 100,000 Across Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms left more than 100,000 customers across Michigan without power, utilities reported Wednesday. Consumers Energy’s power outage map showed more than 79,000 customers were affected as of 7:40 p.m., but has slightly dropped to about 75,000 customers an hour later. The DTE Energy website showed more than 22,000 outages at the same. That number has since increased to 26,000 as of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The outages followed high winds and rain as storms swept across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service issued many severe thunderstorm warnings. Wind gusts topping 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) were recorded across the state, including in Flint, Kalamazoo and Allegan. More than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) inch of rain fell near Lansing, the weather service website showed. Damage reports included downed power lines and fall trees and tree branches, including some across roads. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit facing potential for another round of heavy thunderstorms, downpours, flooding

DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day.
WLNS

Roughly 59K still without power in Michigan

UPDATE (8/4/2022, 5:30 P.M.) – Around 59,133 Michiganders are without power Thursday evening after crews worked through the night to restore electricity. According to Consumers Energy, around 35,000 Consumers customers are still without power. Before crews were able to restore power, over 91,000 Consumers customers were in the dark. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe storms […]
1470 WFNT

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
WBAY Green Bay

Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms the afternoon and for high heat and humidity that will be in place. The day will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorm chances holding off until...

