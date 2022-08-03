ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Counting down eight 2024 offensive linemen the Buckeyes could land

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition

Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change

Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position. For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Iowa State#American Football#College Football#Bucknuts Com#Ohio St
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022

It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
AMES, IA
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy