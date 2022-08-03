Read on vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville to Permanently Host American Legion Golf Tournament
Illinois leaders of the American Legion have selected Danville to permanently host their annual state golf tournament. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament Saturday morning at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Fifty-four teams are participating this weekend at that golf course and the Turtle Run course.
Community Counts: Darrin Hightower’s 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
Danville First Fridays Bash MORE than “Back to School”
An overflowing crowd populated Downtown Danville’s Vermilion Street between Seminary and North Friday evening. In addition to the crowd at the Public Library for the Foundations’s tent book sale and the long line for the STRANGER THINGS tour; families nearby on Vermilion were doing everything from shopping for back-to-school clothes to playing Danville Youth Hockey to keeping cool with a sprinkler truck from the Danville Fire Department. Numerous touch-a-truck vehicles were on hand as well, as well as another Friday of SUMMER SOUNDS music.
Owen Nelson Community Center Open House 10-2; Saturday Aug 6th
A building once used for community activities is coming alive again this weekend. The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group is hosting a 10 AM to 2 PM open house Saturday, at the newly named Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory Street in Danville. Speakers, games, and a light lunch are scheduled; and opportunities for the public to use this remodeled building will be discussed.
Georgetown Fair: Fri Aug 5th Through Sat Aug 13th
(Above) 2022 Georgetown Fair Queen Candidates. The Georgetown Fair is kicking off Friday, August 5th; with Future Farmers of America students showing their work in various categories throughout the day. Board of Directors president Don Hackler says, there’s a lot of improvements out at the fairgrounds this year. AUDIO:...
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Danville Public Library’s STRANGER THINGS Tour Scores Big
Friday night’s “First Fridays” Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Danville was not only a major scene along Vermilion between Seminary and North, but also at the Danville Public Library. The Danville Library Foundation had their book sale outside under the tent; and the long line waiting to get into the library for the STRANGER THINGS tour passed right through the tent.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals. It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx […]
Hennings Breakfast Club reunites at new location
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of friends is reunited after their favorite meeting spot closed for good. They go by the name Hennings Breakfast Club. Hennings was known for its root beer, but regulars went to see their friends and make new ones. Joan Terrel was a waitress at the restaurant. She said the […]
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
Road closure opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city said the road closure that began on August 1 is ending. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday, August 8 said the city.
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
New mayoral candidate for Danville
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor. Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions […]
Clark County sees 81.3% of black third graders fail 2021 state math exam
In Clark County, 81.3 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 81.3 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
Planning and Zoning Commission: Zoning Changes for Future Gaming Possibilities
The Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has taken action to prepare for something that could happen in the future. Should the State of Illinois open the door for additional gaming function licenses: such as in the categories of sports books or video gaming, or other new or expanded gaming activities; the city wants to have the zoning in place allowing Danville to, not be obligated to apply, but simply have the option to apply.
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
