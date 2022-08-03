ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Big Star Opening Seafood Spinoff Restaurant in West Town

By Joey Reams
What Now Chicago
What Now Chicago
 3 days ago

The hospitality group behind Big Star is opening a new spinoff restaurant called Big Star Mariscos , coming to West Town at 551 N. Odgen Ave .

This is the latest project from One Off Hospitality Group , which also operates Avec and Publican Quality Bread. The new 6,000 square-foot location will sit in a unique triangle plot of land that previously housed Mahoney’s and 551 Live at the center of streets Ogden, Racine, and Ohio. Unlike Big Star, which is focused on bourbon and tacos, Big Star Mariscos will focus on seafood with a tweak on the restaurant’s tortillas. The company’s third location is expected to open in Fall 2022 .

Big Star Mariscos will have a large patio for 60 people, while the restaurant’s inside can fit twice the amount. Customers can expect coastal Mexican inspired classics such as aguachile and ceviche, as well as visually spectacular dishes such as whole fish. Many of the fish served come from Mexico’s coastal regions, including Baja, Ensenada, Vera Cruz, and Yucatan. The restaurant is being designed by Chicago-based Present Future Architects, focusing on a blue color palette.

Big Star opened in 2009 in Wicker Park after One Off co-founder Paul Kahan was inspired by Bakersfield’s migrant worker community. The fast-casual option became a popular yet drastically different concept from the hospitality group, which usually produces high-end restaurants that attract Michelin inspectors. Big Star proved so successful that it expanded inside the United Center in 2015 before closing for a Stephanie Izard restaurant four years later. The company finally expanded to a second location in Wrigleyville in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqPjV_0h3sicJU00
Rendering: Official


Keep up with What Now Chicago’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

MAD Social Closes West Loop Restaurant After Six Years

WEST LOOP — MAD Social has closed permanently after six years in the West Loop, citing difficulties with staffing and inflation during the pandemic. Gina Stefani, daughter of restaurateur Phil Stefani, opened MAD Social in 2016 at 1140 W. Madison St. It was her “baby” as her first venture into Chicago’s competitive restaurant scene, she said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#West Town#Mexico#Food Drink#One Off Hospitality Group#Mexican#Present Future Architects#Michelin
99.5 WKDQ

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

This Summer’s Hottest Styles: Spotted

Discover the top looks seen in Chicago at The Road to ESSENCE Festival with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. Article continues after video. Fashions that reflected the radiance of empowered, beautiful, Black women were on full view when Iesha was scouting looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. Vibrant designs in radiant hues from Tabitha Brown’s latest collection were seen on the scene—her second collection drops later this summer, and you don’t want to miss it!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fourteeneastmag.com

Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy

Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday

PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

What Now Chicago

Chicago, IL
380
Followers
116
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy