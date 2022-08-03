The Daily 08-03-22 Cal pauses construction at People's Park due to reported violence

Read on www.sfgate.com
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Police: Avoid Area Of South Van Ness And 16Th Street Due To Police Activity
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street in San Francisco due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic delays are expected. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, according to police.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff, a minister and a real-life Batmobile
A custom replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a flamethrower, is at the core of the legal spat.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.
MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On State Highway 87
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on northbound state Highway 87 in San Jose. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:29 p.m. near Curtner Avenue, according to the CHP. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. The CHP...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday
OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
Mexican coffee chain La Borra del Café plans to open San Francisco location
The cafe chain serves coffee, breakfast tortas, chilaquiles, salads, doughnuts and conchas.
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
A notice posted at the restaurant announced that it had closed "due to circumstance[s] beyond our control."
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Routes: New flight options from Oakland to New York, Santa Rosa to Palm Springs; US considers enforcing refunds for canceled, changed flights
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Fresh off COVID recovery, SF's Outside Lands headliner SZA pleases fans from atop a lighthouse
Fans sung along to every word as SZA performed from atop a lighthouse.
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
